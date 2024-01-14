Katt Williams Recalls Getting Arrested With Suge Knight In 2014

Katt Williams recently reflected on his 2014 arrest with Suge Knight during an interview with Willie D for his podcast, earlier this week. Williams faced robbery charges at the time for allegedly stealing the camera of an independent photographer in Beverly Hills. Williams says that wasn't the whole story.

“I’ll tell you the story, and then, you tell me if that changes how you frame this,” he said. “So, we have a meeting with a hologram company which is going to into a licensing deal on some holograms. This is in Beverly Hills. So now, there’s Rodeo [Drive]. And behind that, there’s an alleyway where you park your vehicles. Suge has brought his son with him, who is 5 years old at the time. And before we go into this meeting, Suge’s son runs behind the dumpster and urinates. And a lady films his penis out peeing behind the dumpster."

Katt Williams In Court For Arraignment

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Katt Williams and his attorney in Los Angeles Superior Court for his arraignment on October 27, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Williams and Marion 'Suge' Knight are charged with robbery and criminal threats after allegedly stealing a photographer's camera during an incident September 5, 2014 in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

From there, Williams complains about the media coverage of the event from the time. He reportedly faced seven years while Knight faced 30 to life in state prison. The comedian eventually pled no contest and was ordered to three years' probation and had to attend a year of anger management classes. Check out his full comments on the arrest below.

Katt Williams Sits Down With Willie D

Elsewhere in Katt Williams' interview with Willie D, he discussed growing up in the city of Dayton, Ohio, making it in stand-up comedy, and much more. It arrives after his explosive sit-down with Shannon Sharpe, earlier this month. Be on the lookout for further updates on Katt Williams on HotNewHipHop.

