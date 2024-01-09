Katt Williams Clears The Air In "Explosive" Willie D Interview

Willie D sat down with Katt Williams for a new interview following his viral conversation with Shannon Sharpe, last week. During the previous Club Shay Shay appearance, the legendary comedian made headlines for calling out Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, and several others in comedy as well as discussing Kanye West, Jonathan Majors, Diddy, and much more.

Willie first teased the interview, on Monday night, vowing the "break the internet." “#KattWilliams is back and ready to break the internet again with a new explosive interview on Willie D Live!" he wrote on Instagram. "Get Ready! Watch and listen as I ask Katt the questions you want answers to.” In a snippet he included in the post, Williams’ remarked: “In every city I go to, I’m the n***a with the best car. There’s probably smoke coming out that car, there’s probably girls gathering around that car.”

Read More: Katt Williams Clarifies Rumor About Helping Migos Amid Finacial Struggles

Katt Williams Performs In Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - JANUARY 03: Katt Williams performs in concert at Atlantic City. Boardwalk Hall on January 3, 2015 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

The new interview kicks off with Williams telling Willie D about growing up in the city of Dayton, Ohio. He says that he made at least $1 million before the age of 18 and reflected on his decision to leave home. Despite making it out, he says he doesn't like to talk about that period out of fear he'll inspire others to do the same. "There's zero chance that if a young person listens to me and follows my example on that, that they'll be okay." Check out the full interview below.

Willie D Speaks With Katt Williams

In response to his various candid stories, many celebrities have been criticizing Williams. Kevin Hart, who he accused of being an industry plant, called him "honestly sad" in a post on Twitter. Tiffany Haddish has also been trolling him on social media. Be on the lookout for further updates from Willie D's sit-down with Katt Williams on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Ice Cube Responds To Katt Williams Dissing Rickey Smiley On "Club Shay Shay"

[Via]