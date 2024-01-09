Tiffany Haddish Trolls Katt Williams With "Drug Addiction" Joke On IG

Tiffany Haddish trolled Katt Williams on her Instagram Story, earlier this week, after the legendary comedian called her out during his bombshell interview with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast. In doing so, Haddish joked about Williams having a "drug addiction" and referenced working together again in the future.

“I am looking forward to us working together one day again @kattwilliams we will definitely have fun!" Haddish wrote in her first post. "At least I know I will cause I am talking [poop emoji] on set everyday we work together… I am excited about how hard we will laugh.” In a follow-up post, she added: “@kattwilliams say he don’t have no drug addiction and I believe Him! This lighter leash at the Emmys makes me question my beliefs!…”

Read More: Tiffany Haddish Addresses Katt Williams In New Stand Up Set

Tiffany Haddish Performs At The Laugh Factory

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: Comedian Tiffany Haddish performs at Laugh Factory Hollywood's 43rd Thanksgiving Feast And Show at Laugh Factory on November 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

Williams had claimed that Kevin Hart is an industry plant and “[opened] the gate” for Haddish. "Steve and Cedric never performed at the comedy store. Tiffany [Haddish] was only seen at the Laugh Factory. In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show," he said. "They think they can rewrite history." Check out Haddish's Instagram Story as caught by The Shade Room below.

Tiffany Haddish Continues To Call Out Katt Williams

Haddish isn't the only victim of Williams' interview with Shannon Sharpe. He also called out Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, and several others in comedy. Additionally, he discussed Kanye West, Jonathan Majors, Diddy, and headlines surrounding more celebrities. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tiffany Haddish and the fallout from Katt Williams' Club Shay Shay interview on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Tiffany Haddish DUI Blamed For Sudden Cancelation Of Kevin Hart Show

[Via]