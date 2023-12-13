Tiffany Haddish DUI Blamed For Sudden Cancelation Of Kevin Hart Show

The decision to abruptly reschedule a Kevin Hart comedy special from this weekend to next June has been blamed by many fans on Tiffany Haddish's recent DUI. Hart was meant to headline a comedy special at Lucas Oil Live on December 15. However, the show will now place in June 2024. Many fans have blamed this on the fact that Tiffany Haddish was publicly named as one of the supporting acts. Haddish is still looking to bounce back in the public eye from a Thanksgiving arrest for a DUI, her second in two years. No official reason was given for the sudden cancelation. Chelsea Handler was also due to perform at the event.

However, Haddish's work may not be the only thing being affected by her recent arrest. Her friends have also expressed concern about the Thanksgiving incident. "As soon as I heard it, I said ‘goddamn, I’m glad she’s okay. But it seems weird to me. You would think that someone would have a driver in that situation. This is tough because there’s nothing anybody’s gonna say to take away that this is her second offense. The way people look at drinking and driving. Hopefully there’s a lesson to be learned. If people want to be critical, I say f-ck that — you don’t know what a person is going through. You don’t know what’s troubling a person," one of Haddish's friends told The New York Post.

Read More: Tiffany Haddish Could Face Drug And Alcohol Restrictions Following DUI

Tiffany Haddish Makes Light Of DUI

Furthermore, some fans have theorized that Hart and his team might be trying to avoid the optics of Haddish joking about the DUI. This is something she has done a few times since being arrested on Thanksgiving. Appearing at The Laugh Factory in Long Beach just days after being arrested, Haddish joked that her "prayers for a man in uniform" had "been answered". It's a line that Haddish has used previously, namely when addressing her 2022 DUI in Georgia on The Tonight Show.

However, her tune has changed in the subsequent weeks. “I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries. This will never happen again,” Haddish said in early December. Despite this, fans and friends remain concerned. Fans discovered a video posted by Haddish hours before her arrest. The video, posted to Haddish's Instagram, shows the comedian explaining to her fans what is going on. "I'm in Inglewood trying to go to the Habesha party. Trying to get my East African on. I’ve been partying with the white people. Now I'm trying to party with my East Africans, and they won’t let me in the club." It's unclear why Haddish was being denied entry to the club. However, she was eventually let in. After gaining entry, Haddish immediately asks "where's the bar" before the video ends.

Read More: Tiffany Haddish On Child Abuse Allegations: "You Will See"

[via]