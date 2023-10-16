Tiffany Haddish Hilariously Lusts Over Usher At His Show: Watch

Tiffany Haddish recently stepped out to see an Usher show, and looks to have had a great night. In a new clip, the comedian is seen filming him with her phone, sticking out her tongue and looking enthralled with his performance. The hilarious footage has gotten fans talking, with many finding her reaction all too relatable.

Haddish isn't the only female celeb to be swept off their feet by R&B icon as of late, however. Over the summer, Usher also serenaded Keke Palmer, resulting in drama between the new mother and her man, Darius Jackson. This led to jokes that Usher was on a "Take Your Girl" tour. Despite speculation, Usher made it clear that he wants no part of the drama.

Tiffany Haddish Enjoys Herself At Usher Show

During his appearance on The Breakfast Club last month, he shared his side of the story. "I'm not Mr. Steal Your Girl, that's Trey Songz," he insisted. "I'm the guy who tells you not to leave your girl around me." He further shared that he feels no guilt surrounding the controversy, as he was simply doing his job. "What would the guilt be, that I had a great show?" he wondered.

Usher isn't the only performer that Tiffany Haddish has gone wild for recently, either. Last month, the Haunted Mansion actress spotted Shakira at the VMAs, and made it very clear that she was a fan. Her over-the-top reaction to seeing the Colombian songstress left some fans thinking she did too much, but Haddish later explained that Shakira was in on the bit. "What the camera didn't show, was her security said 'Okay, come come,' and we go on over there behind the curtain and she's like 'oh my God Tiffany you're so silly,'" she said. What do you think of Tiffany Haddish's reaction to seeing Usher perform live? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

