Usher Knows Better Than To Sing To Dwyane Wade’s Wife At Concert

Usher is having a bit of a renaissance in 2023. The R&B legend has proven that there's still a lot of love for him and his music around this year. His collaboration with Summer Walker and 21 Savage "Good Good" has been rising up the Hot 100 for weeks. It's a single that's expected to appear on his upcoming new album which is dropping in early 2024. The album's release date is in line with another major piece of recent news for the singer.

Over the weekend it was announced that he would be following up Rihanna last year by taking the stage at this year's upcoming Superbowl. Usher described the opportunity to play the Halftime Show as the "honor of a lifetime" in a statement released alongside the announcement. Fans have been showing up to the rapper's Las Vegas residency all year and occasionally it's caused a bit of controversy. Most notably when Keke Palmer turned up to a show in a revealing fit that her boyfriend wasn't a fan of. She doubled down by appearing in one of the singer's music videos just a few months later, which had some noticeable parallels.

Usher Knows Better Than To Take On D-Wade

Now in a new video, Usher seems to have learned his lesson. A hilarious clip is making the rounds of the singer refusing to perform directly to Dwyane Wade's wife for a pretty good reason. He doesn't want the smoke because he's pretty well aware that he couldn't take Wade in a fight. He hilarious explains his decision into a nearby camera.

Fans in the comments agreed with his assessment. "He know who to play with and who not to play with," one comment reads. "Marry the woman. And then BOOM usher won’t snatch them up," another agrees. What do you think of Usher's interaction with Dwyane Wade during one of his concerts? Let us know in the comment section below.

