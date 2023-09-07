Boosie Badazz On If Usher Tried To Steal His Girl: “Get Your A** Back!”

Earlier this summer, Usher got some attention for serenading taken women amid his My Way residency in Vegas. He famously did a duet with Keke Palmer, and her boyfriend took to social media to diss her for the way she was dressed. Many social media users speculated, however, that he was more hurt by the romantic performance. The situation was met with a flood of jokes and memes on social media, and it was believed that Palmer and the father of her child had split. This was eventually proven to be false, and Usher even did a music video with Palmer as a nod to the incident.

Amid the drama, Boosie Badazz weighed in, claiming that Usher was on a "take your girl tour.'" He shared more of his thoughts on the situation during a recent interview with VladTV, and according to him, he wouldn't let it slide. The rapper explained what he'd do if the artist tried to take his woman, claiming that the only solution to the problem is to not bring your partner to see Usher at all.

Boosie Claims He'd Kick Usher "In His D*ck"

“Usher’s the truth,” he began. “He looks 14. He’s gonna sing your b*tch's drawls off." Boosie then went on to reveal that he'd ditch his partner if she were seduced by Usher. “It couldn’t be me. I would’ve left that b*tch right there. And we gonna fight when we get to the room.”

He continued, “That n***a will grab your hand and pull you off your n***a’s lap… He couldn’t do it to me and I was drunk. I’d kick him in his d*ck – ‘Get your a** back! Gone head!’ You take your b*tch to see Usher, that is your fault.” The Louisiana-born performer also went on to claim that it's crucial for women to have respect for their partners, as well as themselves. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Boosie Badazz.

