Boosie Badazz & T.I. Are Still Going To Work On Collab Album, Boosie Says

If you recall some of the big hip-hop stories so far this year, one of those for the Southern crowd was the beef between Boosie Badazz and T.I. Moreover, the two fought over snitching allegations against the Atlanta trap pioneer, which followed a long string of disputes and reconciliations before that. With all that as context, the most important thing right now is that, at least as of writing this article, everything’s good between them. In fact, it seems like they’re still planning to release something that their beef got in the way of. During an interview with VladTV uploaded Sunday (September 3), the Baton Rouge MC said that they will work on their joint album.

“Yeah, I think we’re gonna get it together,” Boosie expressed to DJ Vlad. “We ain’t got back in the studio yet. But I think we’re gonna get it together. We’ve been working on other s**t right now.” In addition, Badazz also revealed that he will perform for T.I.’s son King soon. Maybe that show is what will get the gears turning for this collab to happen months after the two settled their feud.

Read More: All Young Thug Wants Is For T.I. And Boosie To Drop Their Joint Album

T.I. & Boosie Joint Project Still In The Works

“It just went like two bosses of handling it, man,” Boosie told Vlad of water being under the bridge back in April. “First of all, we got kids who love each other. First we wasn’t agreeing and we was going back-and-forth and, you know, he spoke how he felt and I spoke how I felt. He felt me and I felt him. I gave him an apology.

“After we kept going back-and-forth, the things he was doing for me in my life at the time, I kinda felt bad,” he continued. “I kinda felt bad he was doing some real s**t, helping me in a lot of ways, but I told him I still stand on what I stand on. When he explained it to me, we got by it. We got by like bosses supposed to get by. We ain’t let the internet or none of that bring us out of character.” Considering this, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Boosie Badazz and T.I.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Praises Impact Of Anger Management, Speaks On New Project With Freeway Rick Ross

[via]