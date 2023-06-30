Despite still being in state custody, Young Thug is still using his Instagram to communicate with fans and fellow artists. Yesterday with a post to his Instagram story, Thugger made a request of two of his former collaborators. His post asked Boosie and T.I. to “go ahead and drop that album together. that’s all a n*gga want.” Thug, T.I., and Boosie Badazz all three worked together on the track “Can’t Tell” from Thug’s Barter 6 mixtape. Despite his words, it’s hard to believe that is the ONLY thing he wants given his legal situation.

New stories are coming out every day in regards to the YSL RICO case. Just yesterday, Young Thug’s lawyer had to come out and deny that he provided information to police about a homicide. Avoiding snitching allegations is crucial for Thugger following the drama of Gunna. The fellow YSL rapper took a plea deal which reportedly included snitching. Many other artists like Lil Baby and Lil Durk have taken issue with his actions. Even Thug might have made a statement on it with a song from his new album Business Is Business. While a track that features lyrics about snitching was recorded before the pair were arrested in the first place, its inclusion on the album has been interpreted by many as a statement of its own.

Young Thug Wants A Collab Album

Young Thug’s new album is mainly a clearing out of the vault. Producer and frequent collaborator Metro Boomin gathered together some unreleased songs from the rapper’s past to make up the tracklist of the new album. Despite the origins of the tracks, fans were excited that new music of any kind was dropping.

While official numbers aren’t in yet, Business Is Business is expected to fall short of its initial sales projections. The original projection of 110k in first week sales has since been dropped down to just 87k. What do you think of Young Thug’s request for Boosie and T.I.’s collab album to be dropped? Let us know in the comment section below.

