Young Thug’s new album Business Is Business has been one of the most talked about releases of 2023 so far. Much of that has to do with his current situation in the ongoing YSL RICO trial. Many expected that public drama to turn into big sales numbers for Thugger. An earlier projection expected the album to sell around 110k in its first week. That debut would have made it the second biggest debut for a rap album this year behind Lil Durk who did 125k in his first week. Now, an updated projection has dropped the album’s expected sales down to just 87k.

That is a VERY significant drop in sales for Young Thug. Part of what makes that so interesting is how close it brings him to fellow YSL rapper Gunna. Gunna’s new album a Gift & a Curse debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 and sold 85k in its first week. The two albums have frequently been compared following Gunna’s reported snitching as a part of his YSL plea deal. Some saw Gunna’s 85k as underwhelming since it’s Gunna’s lowest debut yet. Now, Young Thug seems to be headed for similar numbers with his new album.

Young Thug’s Sales Dip

One way Young Thug could swing the narrative of the album’s dip in sales is by having a hit song. The track that seems to have the most potential for that is “Oh U Went” with Drake. Just this morning video his social media of Drake filming a music video for the song in Memphis.

The original projection for Business Is Business saw Young Thug challenging for the #1 spot on the Billboard 200. Country singer Morgan Wallen has owned the top spot with his album One Thing At A Time for months. Now with the updated sales projection, he’s expected to remain on top for at least another week. No rapper has debuted at #1 on the chart in 2023, largely because of Wallen’s dominance. What do you think of Young Thug’s updated sales figures? Let us know in the comment section below.

