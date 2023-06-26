Even from his cell in Cobb County, Young Thug is still running laps around the music industry. This past New Music Friday (June 23), the Atlanta-based artist dropped BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, his first LP since 2021’s Punk. He connected with several familiar faces on the tracklist, though fans seem to be enjoying Drake and 21 Savage’s various contributions the most so far. Others who appear throughout the 15-song effort include Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and Travis Scott.

On Monday (June 26), HDD unveiled their first week sales projections for Thugger’s album. His last project managed to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling a total of 90K. The 31-year-old’s latest work is likely to top that based on today’s estimate. BUSINESS IS BUSINESS could move anywhere from 95 – 110K album-equivalent units, giving it a strong shot at topping the charts. However, he’ll have some serious competition for country star Morgan Wallen.

Young Thug Could Have Dropped Hip-Hop’s First No. 1 Album OTY

.@youngthug's 'BUSINESS IS BUSINESS' challenging @MorganWallen's 'One Thing At A Time' for #1 on the US albums chart with 95-110K first week (via @HITSDD). pic.twitter.com/EYJeQH1KL7 — chart data (@chartdata) June 26, 2023

The embattled crooner‘s One Thing At A Time is in the midst of a 12-week run as we move into summer, and it won’t be long now before we find out if Thug has the chops to beat him. Of course, Wallen isn’t the only competition that the So Much Fun hitmaker’s highly anticipated LP was up against – Coi Leray shared her sophomore effort, and Boosie Badazz celebrated his release from jail with new music as well.

Young Thug’s decision to drop an album this past weekend isn’t entirely surprising seeing as Gunna’s a Gift & a Curse arrived the Friday before. While the latter went the featureless route and sold a total of 83K, the YSL leader’s decision to work with names like Drake and Travis Scott on BUSINESS IS BUSINESS prove to be working in his favour in terms of racking up streams – and potentially the No. 1 spot. Which of the two albums do you prefer? Let us know in the comments, and read what others have been saying at the link below.

