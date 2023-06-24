To everyone’s surprise, Boosie Badazz is not only back after a brief stint in jail, but he’s also back to dropping music immediately. Moreover, he just released First Day Back, a ten-track album that, in some pockets, fits the vibe of someone who just got his freedom. Of course, it’s unclear how much of this album was recorded and mixed before his incarceration, but it’s still the same old Baton Rouge MC that you know. For example, his vocal performances here are as nasal and expressive as ever, shifting between passionate singing and aggressive verses. When he got out of jail, he already celebrated plenty on IG Live, and odds are he has a lot more to celebrate now.

“He’s baaaaack!” Boosie started off his first Instagram Live after release from jail, where he ended up after being arrested on federal gun charges. “I wan’ thank God. I got chairs on my knees, I been praying so much. My family, all the prayer warriors who came to San Diego to support me. Yeah, Boosie Boo. Yeah! BET, I need three tickets. I go to BET Awards [on June 25] but I gotta go to my attorneys. That’s me! I’m back! Boosie Boo! That’s me! I’m back! I’m drivin’ the jeep. First day back. Prussia! You can get a ride now. But BET, I need three tickets. I need a haircut. Oh man, I’m outta breath already. Boosie’s baaaaaack!”

Boosie Badazz’s First Day Back: Stream Now

If you haven’t heard a Boosie Badazz album before, you’ll get a nice balance of softer cuts (like “Words Mean More”) and more aggressive party anthems here (like “Playing Games” and “Jump”). Features from Rich Homie Quan, Og Dre, and Tootie Raww also add some dynamism to the tracklist. Overall, it’s great to see Boosie return to his prolific nature and catch new wind to come back with a lot o grandeur and circumstance. While his legal future is unclear, there’s a lot he has to look forward to with this release. If you haven’t checked it out yet, you can find First Day Back on your preferred streaming service and peep the tracklist below. As always, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Boosie Badazz.

Tracklist

1. Be Alright (feat. Rich Homie Quan)

2. Devil On Me

3. Playing Games (feat. Og Dre)

4. Devil Lingerie

5. Jump (feat. Tootie Raww)

6. Words Mean More

7. Certified

8. Thank Ya

9. Southern Hospitality

10. Boosie vs Boosie

