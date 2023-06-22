Although the court approved his $50,000 bond, prosecutors are making it very difficult for Boosie Badazz to leave his cell. To summarize the case, authorities arrested the Baton Rouge MC for firearm charges seemingly tied to him flashing one on Instagram Live. While the court initially denied his requests for bond, eventually the judge gave the order- and the prosecution quickly responded. Moreover, federal prosecutors motioned for Boosie to remain behind bars until his trial. After the judge denied it and they appealed the decision again, he slammed prosecutor Michael Wheat via Twitter on Wednesday (June 21) for their insistence.

“After the judge has granted me a bond, and I paid my full cash amount the prosecution refuse to respect the judges decision to let me go,” Boosie Badazz wrote. “They showed no evidence of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community. The prosecutor Mr. wheat looked at me singing Wipe Me Down, wiped his shoulders and shook his head with a look of evil in his eyes. This is total misconduct from a prosecutor.

Boosie’s Statement

The prosecutor Mr. wheat looked at me singing Wipe Me Down,… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 22, 2023

“He is racist and has evil intentions,” Boosie Badazz continued. “Now they filed an appeal asking another judge to keep me in prison. I need the people of San Diego outside the court tomorrow to protest the injustice that is being done to me. I need ALL prayer warriors across the world to pray this southern district of California remove Mr. wheat and this prosecution off my case. Even my attorneys have never seen nothing like this in their career. Help Me Fight this Injustice and say a prayer for my freedom tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, in a statement to XXL, the 40-year-old’s team briefly addressed the situation. “Boosie asks for prayers as he deals with this unfortunate circumstance in his life. He hopes that he can rejoin his family soon and knows that God got him.” In addition, the rapper sent a message to his children shortly after federal authorities took him in. “I wanna take this time to apologize to my kids,” he tweeted. “I’m sorry and I love y’all forever.” For more news and the latest updates on Boosie Badazz, stick around on HNHH.

