Rapper Boosie Badazz was arrested today according to a spokesperson from the San Diego County District Attorney’s office. The spokesperson stated that Boosie was in court for a recent gun case, which was ultimately dismissed. However, following his court appearance, federal agents arrested Boosie outside the courtroom. The exact reason for his arrest remains unclear at this time. Last month, Boosie pleaded not guilty to the charges he was facing.

During the hearing, Boosie faced multiple gun-related charges. They included felon in possession of a firearm, concealed carry weapon in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and being an unlisted owner of a registered firearm. If convicted, Boosie could have faced a maximum sentence of three years in prison. After his initial arrest, he was released on bond. Luckily, as we know, those charges were dropped. However, Boosie apparently has to deal with a new set of unknown charges following his most recent arrest. It is worth noting that during a performance in San Diego, Boosie encouraged his fans to chant derogatory remarks towards the San Diego police.

Boosie’s Cryptic Tweet

I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO MY KIDS , IM SORRY AND I LOVE YALL FOREVER 🙏🏾 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 14, 2023

On June 14, TMZ reported on Boosie and his court hearing for the previous gun case in San Diego County. The good news, as we now know, was that the gun case was dismissed. Sadly, Boosie’s new legal issue is now pending. TMZ did not provide details about the reason for his arrest or the charges he may be facing. They simply stated the circumstances leading up to the arrest were unknown. Boosie is no stranger to run-ins with the law, but this is not something that anyone seems to have known about.

Boosie’s tweet following the arrest by federal agents only made the situation seem even more dire. In response to TMZ’s report, Boosie took to Twitter to address the situation and apologize to his kids. He wrote, “I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO MY KIDS, IM SORRY AND I LOVE YALL FOREVER,” accompanied by a praying hands emoji. A tweet like this can definitely be cause for concern, particularly coming from Boosie Badazz. Stay tuned to HNHH for all the latest updates on the rapper’s arrest. Make sure to let us know what you think in the comments!