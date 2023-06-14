Boosie Badazz Arrested After Court Appearance

According to a spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney’s office, rapper Boosie Badazz was arrested today. The spokesperson claims that Boosie was appearing in court for a recent gun case. The gun case was dismissed, however, Boosie was later arrested by federal agents outside of the courtroom. It’s currently unclear what the cause for Boosie’s arrest was.

Boosie pleaded not guilty to his gun charges last month. He was facing up to three years in prison for the four charges. Boosie was charged for felon in possession of a firearm, concealed carry weapon in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and unlisted owner of a registered firearm. After his initial arrest, he was released on bond. He later performed in San Diego, where he encouraged fans to chant “f*ck San Diego police.”

Read More: Boosie Badazz Says Kanye West Doesn’t Like Black People

Boosie Wants To Study Law

Lil Boosie performs at Legendz To The Streetz Tour at State Farm Arena on September 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Boosie also recently shared his interest in becoming a defense attorney, after he attended YNW Melly’s double murder trial. He wrote on Twitter, “IM NOT MISSING NO MORE RAP MURDER TRIALS‼️” Also adding, “THIS SH*T IS EDUCATION NO [cap emoji] WATCHING THE DEFENSE N PROSECUTION DROP BARS THEN LOOKING AT THE JURORS TRYIN TO READ THEM IS CRAZY‼️I WANT TO STUDY LAW ,I WANNA TRY IT ,I THINK I CAN BE A DEFENSE ATTORNEY R AT LEAST HELP SOME ATTORNEYS OUT‼️IM MOTIVATED.”

The father of one of YNW Melly’s alleged victims also tore into Boosie for speaking out on the rapper’s behalf earlier this week. “Y’all are b*tches, man. Boosie down there supporting Melly — he flaw as f*ck for that. He don’t even know that n***a Melly,” YNW Juvy’s father claimed. He then went on to say, “He talking ’bout, ‘I want Melly free ’cause that n***a bought me snacks and a magazine at the airport.’ What? Man, go to Marlo Mike’s trial, n***a. Fuck you at this n***a trial?”

Read More: Boosie Badazz Appears At YNW Melly Trial, Gets Annoyed With Man Sleeping During Testimony

[Via]