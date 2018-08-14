gun case
- PoliticsMeek Mill Goes After Joe Biden For Comments About Alleged Philadelphia Gun DealsMeek is very defensive about his city.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBoosie Badazz' Arrest Was A Result Of Instagram LiveBoosie was allegedly seen with a gun tucked into his jeans on Instagram last month.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBoosie Badazz Arrested After Court AppearanceBoosie Badazz was arrested outside of court today.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Granted Bond In California, Set To Be Released On House ArrestNBA YoungBoy is reportedly heading to Utah to serve house arrest while he awaits trial. By Aron A.
- GossipKodak Black Will Reportedly Plead Guilty In Illegal Gun CaseKodak Black is expected to change his plea next week.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Faces New Judge For His 2008 Gun ChargesMeek Mill arrived in court this morning to face a new judge.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Off The Hook For Gun Charge In L.A.: ReportThugger's DNA was nowhere to be found on the alleged weapon.By Aron A.
- SportsSebastian Telfair Facing 15 Years In Prison After Gun Case ConvictionTelfair is now awaiting his sentencing.By Alexander Cole
- MusicWack 100 Says Blueface Willl Be Proven Innocent In Gun CaseWack 100 reportedly says check the fingerprints. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJuelz Santana Finalizes Plea Deal In Gun CaseSantana's case continues on.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicCoolio Reportedly Off The Hook In Airport Loaded Gun CaseThe Judge wiped Coolio's case clean.By Chantilly Post