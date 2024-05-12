Boosie Badazz Commemorates Acquittal's Anniversary Amid Potential Legal Win

42 Dugg &amp; Friends In Concert
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 19: Lil Boosie performs at Little Caesars Arena on January 19, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

An appellate opinion remarking that people with non-violent felony charges can possess guns for self-defense might help Boosie.

Boosie Badazz has a couple of legal wins to celebrate, or at least, a potential escape in sight as he reflects on his previous victories. Moreover, he recently took to his Instagram page to commemorate when the court acquitted him in a 2009 first degree murder case. "12 YEARS AGO TODAY !!" the Baton Rouge rapper captioned his IG post. "I WAS FOUND NOT GUILTY N LET OFF DEATHROW N PUT BACK N POPULATION @runwithjason #MARTIN REAGENrip #NICOLE #Donk TRUST N GOD ‼️" This was a big pop culture moment and especially so for the hip-hop community, so looking back on it must mean a lot to him.

Furthermore, the Boosie Blues MC might score another legal victory over his federal case for firearm possession, according to reported Meghan Cuniff. According to a reported new appellate opinion, people with non-violent felony convictions can legally possess guns for self-defense purposes. This new legal development could lead to the court dismissing his gun case, as his situation is very similar to the overturned case that this appellate opinion stems from. In both cases, authorities found firearms during a traffic stop and neither defendant caught accusations of any other illegal activity.

Boosie Celebrates Anniversary Of His Acquittal

As such, Boosie might get this legal headache away from him, but no obstacle can stop him from speaking his mind on the culture. Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef did not escape a take from this perspective, and this assessment may surprise you. "I never seen so many men excited to see men tearing each other down thru music," he wrote on Twitter. "The men r more excited than the women lol.

"DO YALL REALLY WANT ONE OF THESE GREAT ARTIST CAREER DONE CAUSE THEY LOST A RAP BATTLE?" Boosie continued. "DO YALL WANT ALL WHAT THEY HAVE DONE FOR HIP HOP OVERSHADOWED BY RAP BEEF? THEY TALKING ABOUT CHILDREN, BABYMOMAS DIRT, FIANCÉS, MOLESTATION, PEDOPHILES ETC. 'S**T THEN GOT REAL.' I HOPE YALL DONT THINK THESE ARTIST N CREWS SHAKING HANDS N SMILING WHEN THEY SEE EACH OTHER. NOBODY GO BE SAFE N THE NEXT ARTIST CITY. NOT TO MENTION WHEN OTHER ARTIST START PICKING SIDES N GETTING INVOLVED smh THATS WHEN S**T GET SERIOUS #justspeakingfacts."

