Boosie Badazz & His Girlfriend Free To Communicate After Judge Modifies His Release Conditions

The past few months have been full of ups and downs for Boosie Badazz. Luckily, there's been an exciting update in the rapper's ongoing legal battle. According to legal reporter Meghann Cuniff, a judge has modify the conditions of his release. This will allow him to communicate with his girlfriend Rajel Nelson. Before, Boosie had a no-contact order due to security concerns, reportedly keeping the two of them apart since June of 2023. He filed a motion to change it in January, but at the time, the judge extended it by 60 days.

The Lousiana-born performer shared their marriage plans when he filed the motion, telling the judge that they planned to tie the knot in April. It remains unclear whether or not they still plan to marry, or if they'll fit it in this month. Either way, it's an exciting development for both Boosie and Rajel.

Judge Modifies Boosie Badazz's Release Conditions

Boosie's case stems from his 2023 arrest on federal gun charges. He was taken into custody after authorities saw him filming a music video on Instagram Live with a gun allegedly in his waistband. The case was dismissed on a local level, then it moved to a federal level, and he was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. As for Boosie's girlfriend Rajel, she's an actress, influencer, model, and brand ambassador for Fashion Nova Men.

While things appear to be looking up for Boosie in terms of his love life, not everything has been smooth sailing for the MC. Over the weekend, his daughter Tori took to Instagram Live to open up about their relationship, revealing that it's still rocky. According to her, she no longer feels as though she "needs" him anymore. What do you think of Boosie Badazz now being allowed to communicate with his girlfriend, Rajel Nelson? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

