Boosie Badazz's Daughter Toriana Gets Candid About Their Relationship: "I Don't Need Him"

It's no secret that Boosie Badazz's family life has gotten complicated in the past, and recently, one of his daughters decided to open up about it online. Earlier this week, his daughter Toriana took to Instagram Live to share her thoughts on her relationship with the rapper. She revealed that while he's done his part in some ways, it's not been enough.

"'You need your dad,'" Toriana read out loud, a comment that appears to have come from a viewer. "B*tch, I never said I didn't. But it's gotten to the point that I don't need him." She continued, arguing that Boosie had 16 years to prove himself, and hasn't managed to do so.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Issues Warning About Rap Beef: "The Truth Hurts"

Toriana Addresses Rocky Relationship With Her Father

While some note that the 16-year-old has a right to feel how she does about her father, others wish they would work things out, once and for all. Her livestream follows a social media spat they had publicly in July of last year. It was prompted when Boosie confiscated the car he had gifted her for her birthday. According to Toriana, he only took the vehicle back because he was upset she left Atlanta to care for her mother. He denies this, instead claiming that Toriana left "out of nowhere" after learning that her mother had filed for child support.

Things got pretty heated at the time, and eventually, the Louisiana-born performer released a song about the debacle called "Ungrateful." On it, he throws various jabs at both his daughter and her mother. Toriana's mother later filed harassment charges against Boosie, making it so he was no longer allowed to contact her or their daughter. What do you think of Boosie Badazz's daughter opening up about their relationship on social media? What about her claiming that she doesn't "need" her dad? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Angers Woman At Hawks Game Due To His Massive Chain

[Via]