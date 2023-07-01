Boosie Badazz has hit back at his daughter Tori after she claimed he took her car back. “I take a car for her leaving ATL lol BIG LIE ‼️. She left Atl out of no where because she knew her moms had filed child support papers on me. This after I brought u 80k car. I’ve take care my children. Two weeks ago when she was n Atl going on shopping sprees everyday n has never said this but now I’m not a dad (Spoiled). If u go down talk you father talk the truth about your mother who’s been arrested over 12 times for stealing n been in n out of jail her whole life. Your dad always tried to raise you not to be this woman. U called another woman mama the first 3 years your life. We took care you when she was n jail,” Boosie began.
“When u lived n Atlanta u went to private schools n excelled under my roof. When she got you she controlled your mind. What moms lets 19 year old men stay with you when you were 15 smh. Mom n Daughter get together to put child support on great dad then play like u don’t know what’s going on. What mom waits till YOU have 19 months before you make 18 to file child support lol it’s a money grab gtfoh You have no guidance n that household. N MAY FOR YOUR BDAY when u got the car n RACKS yo moms said I was the best dad smh Take ya lick lol y’all tried to play me n got played. Y’all will not be n that 2023 AMG BENZ BOO-BOO y’all know I’m not the one to play with ‼️‼️‼️‼️,” he continued.
Despite Boosie’s lengthy reply, Tori’s mother has called cap on the rapper’s claims. “What’s funny about a 16-year-old getting her car taken by her father who financed it? If he feel he can’t control the situation. How many times has he wrecked his car and got a new one the next day. Most of the time I can walk away from this. But not this time. He want to do this just because this girl want to come home and help her momma whose been in a car accident and can’t walk.”
It definitely appears that there are two stories at play here. On the one hand, you have Boosie claiming that this is all about his daughter’s mother filing for child support. On the other, you have his daughter and her mother claiming that this is just how Boosie he is. It’s the insidious idea that he is trying to weaponize control through money. Obviously, it’s hard to get an objective idea of what’s going on here. However, any clarification or updates, we’ll have them here at HotNewHipHop.
[via][via]
Benjamin Mock (they/them) is a sports and culture writer working out of Philadelphia. Previously writing for the likes of Fixture, Dexerto, Fragster, and Jaxon, Ben has dedicated themselves to engaging and accessible articles about sports, esports, and internet culture.
With a love for the weirder stories, you never quite know what to expect from their work.