Boosie Badazz’ Son Tootie Raww Flips Off Kodak Black For Working With 6ix9ine

Boosie Badazz’ son, Tootie Raww, recently took to social media to share his thoughts on Kodak Black’s upcoming collaboration with 6ix9ine. “How u promise me a song then don’t do my sh*t and [hop] on a song wit a rat smh,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself flipping the bird. It’s clear that the 19-year-old isn’t thrilled that an alleged “snitch” got a feature before he did.

Earlier this week, Boosie himself called out the artist for the upcoming collaboration. “That ni**a Yak f**ked me up,” he told his Instagram Live audience. “I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg? I know them Zoes f**ked up right now, I know the state of Florida f**ked up right now,” he explained, claiming Kodak Black has “no morals [and] no principles.” Boosie continued, “D**n. Thought that little ni**a wasn’t like that, bro. Ni**a ain’t no street ni**a, at all. D**n. F**ked me up.”

Boosie Badazz’ Son On The Collab

It wasn’t the first time Boosie made his thoughts on alleged “rats” known. He went in on Gunna in recent months, who is accused of “snitching” on Young Thug amid the YSL RICO trial. In June, the rapper also revealed why “snitching” in particular is so offensive to him. “I was on Death Row because somebody lied on me, snitched on me,” he explained. “It’s been detrimental to my family since the ’80s,” Boosie added. “So that’s why I have no love for people who do that.”

Earlier in the week, Boosie also got into a public online battle with another one of his children, Tori. Allegedly, Boosie took back a vehicle he had previously gifted his daughter after she went to Atlanta to care for her sick mother. “Who gives [their] daughter a car…Take it back… ON TOP OF THAT GIVE HER A COLOR SHE DON’T EVEN LIKE BECAUSE YOU NOT ‘FATHER’ ENOUGH TO REMEMBER THE LIL SHIT BOUT YO OWN DAUGHTER,” Tori wrote. Boosie later responded, calling her claim a “BIG LIE‼️” “She left ATL out of nowhere because she knew her moms had filed child support papers on me,” the rapper added. He later revealed plans to donate the car.

