Woman Sneaks On To Boosie Badazz’ Property To Try And Cook For Him

Very few rappers are subject to as many strange headlines as Boosie Badazz. An ongoing beef with his daughter has dominated headlines recently as the pair take shots back and forth at each other on social media. That won’t surprise any fans, who know very well that Boosie is no stranger to speaking his mind. He recently went on a strange Twitter rant about the current “feminine” rap game. He clarified that he wanted to give female rappers credit for leading the genre right now and that his anger was more aimed at male rappers acting feminine.

This time, Boosie Badazz’s name is in the headlines for strange behavior that has nothing to do with him. According to The Jasmine Brand, a TikTok user shared a video of herself pulling up to Boosie’s house and just walking into his property. In the video, she claims that she is “just trying to cook” for him and was surprised when they pulled up and the gate was open with no security. Thankfully, someone was there to stop her from just entering his house. While Boosie didn’t appear to be there at the time, two other residents were and they assured that she left the premises.

Boosie Badazz Fan Sneaks Onto His Property

Fans reacted pretty intensely to the video. Many called it a gross breach of privacy and wondered what someone would have to be thinking in order to do it. “Complete violation of his privacy…. That was absolutely wild and pissed me off!” one of the top comments reads. “She should’ve just sent a resume or a video that displays her skills. This is not professional behavior. It’s desperate & dangerous,” says another.

Despite being more known for his takes on hip-hop debates than his actual music, he has continued to record prolifically. He remains a frequent collaborator of artists like Kodak Black, YFN Lucci, and Jeezy. What do you think about a woman sneaking onto Boosie Badazz property in order to cook for him? Let us know in the comment section below.

