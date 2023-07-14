As no stranger to controversy and an outspoken figure in the rap game, Boosie Badazz is noticing a bit of a trend. Moreover, the Baton Rouge rapper recently took to Twitter to rant about the “feminine a** rap game” currently taking shape in the industry. However, unlike what your head might initially jump to, he doesn’t actually have a problem with hip-hop’s female exponents. Rather, he took a shot at the men who are expressing themselves in different ways- and to different degrees of concern. Equating nail polish with two brothers kissing is a stretch, but regardless, it’s the stance that he expressed.

“ISLAND BOYS KISSING, N***AS PAINTING THEY NAILS, BBLs smh IM SICK OF THIS Feminine A** RAP GAME!!” Boosie tweeted. “THESE MFS BOUT TO START WEARING THONGS n EYE LASHES NEXT!! N U WONDER WHY THE WOMEN TAKING OVER. CAUSE YALL TRYING TO BE THEM. N BACK OF YALL MIND SOME DAYS YALL WANNA BE H*ES, MY BAD CITY GIRLS.” Furthermore, this isn’t a particularly new look for the 40-year-old; not that neither novelty nor a new leaf alike excuses it, though.

Boosie’s Twitter Rant On The “Feminine A** Rap Game”

Still, it seemed like Boosie was changing his ways after defending Lil Baby’s viral picture with Michael Rubin. Said snapshot saw a lot of clowning online sprinkled with homophobic remarks, an aversion to emotion, and the usual tropes of hyper-masculinized responses to affection. 50 Cent was one of many who trounced this picture. But the Louisiana native doesn’t care what anyone thinks.

“I ain’t finna s**t on Lil Baby,” he said on Instagram Live. “I don’t give a f**k what picture he took. Ya’ll can get off my live with that Lil Baby s**t, I’m letting ya’ll know. Yeah, that’s my n***a. That man likes p***y. That man likes straight p***y. Say something bout Lil Baby again. B***h, I’m trying to get back on tour with Lil Baby, b***h a**, you think I’m finna say something bout Lil Baby? Get your b***h a** of my live, h*e.” Sure, the comment on sexual orientation makes it backhanded, but it’s a defense nonetheless. Hopefully he can take a page out of his own book, distinguish right from wrong (again, they’re brothers), and come to understand and respect people’s expressions. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Boosie Badazz.

