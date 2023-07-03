Coi Leray isn’t letting her sophomore slump get her down. As is the case with many rising stars, the 25-year-old’s second studio LP, COI, has brought in even lower first-week sales than her 2022 debut, Trendsetter. While the latter moved over 11K album-equivalent units, it was announced on Monday (July 3) that the follow-up sold 10K in its first week out. Critics have been using the news to poke fun at Leray, but she’s been taking it in stride and seems eager to keep building herself to new heights.

“Grateful to have an album on the Top 200 for [the] first week of my album release, again,” she wrote on Twitter earlier this afternoon. “This time with three hits on the Hot 100… Woah. I’m super proud of myself. Bigger and better year every time. Keep streaming #COI. It’s an AMAZING project,” Leray added, assuring fans that she’s not letting the negativity get to her. Elsewhere on her profile, the Boston baddie has been retweeting messages of support from other entertainers.

Boosie Badazz is a Fan of Coi Leray’s Sophomore Album

One came from Boosie Badazz, who believes that Leray’s COI should’ve done 10x of the sales it actually did. “@coileray_ SHOULD HAVE SOLD AT LEAST 100K THE FIRST WEEK,” the 40-year-old ranted this afternoon. “‘NOBODY RECENT GOT MORE HITS THAN HER’ either, this s**t rigged. CELEBRITY KIDS JUST GET HATED ON WHEN ITS TIME TO SWIPE. MFS BE HATERS [STRAIGHT] UP.” According to the controversial performer, his family has also felt the downside of nepotism, though they haven’t let it stop them from striving for greatness.

As per usual, Boosie Badazz has been using his social media to share plenty of opinions with the world lately. Apart from praising Coi Leray for her work, he also reacted to Omeretta The Great’s mention of his name in her “RettaMix” of Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor.” Read everything the Louisana native had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

