At this point in her career, Omeretta The Great has become known for stirring up controversy with her lyrics – she doesn’t seem to mind, though. On Friday (June 30), the Atlanta-based artist closed the month with her “Put It on Da Floor (RettaMix)” which finds her name-dropping several key players close to the YSL RICO trial. Omeretta appears to defend Gunna, who was released earlier this year on a plea deal, with her bars, while name-dropping several male rappers who have been throwing shade his way recently.

“They talking bout Baby making disses, I guess he picking a side / But this Atlanta business, someone tell Boosie be quiet,” the 27-year-old spits. “I heard that Durk all on the ‘gram tryna boost up his pride / He sending disses at lil Gunna when Lil Y be outside,” she continues. In the hours since the track has dropped, the recently incarcerated entertainer has shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Boosie Badazz Responds to Omeretta’s “Put It On Da Floor (RettaMix)”

OMERTÀ get mad at what yo city doing 🐀 dont get mad at me lol — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 30, 2023

I see the plaY 🤣N who you trying to get a feature with 😄SMH #Cloutchasin Just keep rapping 🔥hopefully your time coming — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 30, 2023

“[Omeretta], get mat at what [your] city doing 🐀,” his indirect message to The Great began. “Don’t get mad at me lol. I see the play 😂. Who you trying to get a feature with?” Boosie asked, assuming that the black-haired beauty is attempting to further her career by using his name. “SMH. #CloutChasin, just keep rapping 🔥. Hopefully your time coming,” he concluded, throwing shade at Omeretta’s distance from the spotlight in proximity to names like Ice Spice, Latto, and Coi Lerray, for example.

Despite his own legal woes, Boosie Badazz has been one of the most vocal rappers in terms of expressing disdain for Gunna’s alleged snitching. While at the BET Awards earlier this month, he spoke with the press on the red carpet about exactly why he has so much hatred for informants. Read everything the Louisana native had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

