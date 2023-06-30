Atlanta-based rap diva Omeretta The Great is causing a stir with some of the lyrics in her latest release. Of course, it’s not the first time she’s done so. Back in 2022, the rising starlet’s “Sorry Not Sorry” sparked a debate about which rappers are really from Atlanta. That discussion appears to have since been settled. Instead, Omeretta has moved on to rhyming about more timely matters, such as the YSL RICO trial.

More specifically, the 27-year-old got a few things off her chest regarding those who have been dissing Gunna. Countless leaders in the hip-hop world have renounced the DS4Ever artist after he took a plea deal, either through their words or actions. His recent a Gift & a Curse project seems to have won him back some favour, but still, Gunna is a long way off from the position he used to be in prior to his arrest.

Read More: GloRilla Drops “Put It On Da Floor (GloMix)”

Omeretta Enters the Chat With Her “Put It On Da Floor (RettaMix)”

“They talking bout Baby making disses, I guess he picking a side / But this Atlanta business, someone tell Boosie be quiet,” Omeretta spits over the beat to Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor.” Her bars continue with, “I heard that Durk all on the ‘gram tryna boost up his pride / He sending disses at lil Gunna when Lil Y be outside.” Naturally, the “RettaMix” is getting plenty of attention on social media, which is likely just what the “Love Me” artist wanted.

Check out Omeretta The Great’s buzzworthy “Put It On Da Floor” remix above. Which rap diva do you think has done the best job at putting their own spin on Latto’s potential song of the summer? Let us know in the comments, and check back later this weekend for more HNHH release recommendations.

‘Read More: Yung Miami Teases “Put It On Da Floor” Remix‘

Quotable Lyrics:

They talking bout Baby making disses, I guess he picking a side

But this Atlanta business, someone tell Boosie be quiet

I heard that Durk all on the ‘gram tryna boost up his pride

He sending disses at lil Gunna when Lil Y be outside

[Via]