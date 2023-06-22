GloRilla has finally unveiled her highly-requested remix of Latto’s track, “Put It On Da Floor.” She teased the remix earlier this week, sharing a screenshot of the remix on her Instagram Story. She also previously expressed her admiration for the song, Tweeting that it has “a condo in [her] head.” She’s not the first artist to want to put her spin on the song, as Cardi B recently hopped on a remix called “Put It On Da Floor Again.” City Girls’ Yung Miami also just teased a remix, sharing a snippet with her Instagram followers earlier this week.

GloRilla showed her support for the remix featuring Cardi B upon it’s release, writing, “If Cardi don’t do s**t else, she gone slide on a mf beat. Go cousin.” She later hinted that she may want to have a go, revealing that her fans have been requesting it. “I ain’t did a remix since I blew up,” GloRilla wrote, “But da streets keep telling me to remix ‘Put It On Da Floor,’ and I think I’m finna listen. Dat mf too hard.” Cardi B replied to that Tweet, telling her to “Do it!!!!!!” GloRilla told Cardi to “Say less, cousin.”

GloRilla Remixes Latto

Fans have finally been graced with the eagerly-awaited “GloMix.” GloRilla’s take on the song features creative bars highlighted by her signature, bold flow. The 23-year-old rolls in cash, and flexes with cars and jewelry in the fun accompanying music video.

GloRilla was recently announced to be part of XXL’s Freshman class of 2023. She’s joined by other artists like Lola Brooke, Finesse2tymes, Fridayy, Luh Tyler, and more. She’ll be highlighted in XXL’s Freshman issue in July. The young rapper is also nominated for six BET Awards this year, coming in second for the most nominations behind Drake. Her debut EP Anyways, Life’s Great, which features her hit collab with Cardi B “Tomorrow 2,” is even nominated for Album Of The Year. Fans can find out what awards she’ll be taking home live, on Sunday (June 25).

Quotable Lyrics:

Put me on a bib, I’m ’bout to eat these b*tches up

tell them h**s go do what we did since them b*tches think they us

I’ll give yo’ a** a chance, but I ain’t givin’ out no f*cks

and you should go check on your friend, I took her man, she need a hug

