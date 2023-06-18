Chrisean Rock is looking forward to having her first child, despite all the drama surrounding the kid’s father, Blueface. However, it seems like she’s taking an alternative approach to her own health while she’s still pregnant- which a lot of people are concerned about. Moreover, the reality TV star was recently on Instagram Live with GloRilla, and apparently filmed herself rolling a blunt. While the Memphis MC beckoned her to move her phone, a lot of others in the live comments were already screaming via text to her to cover things up. Also, a lot of people argued in the comments of coverage of the incident that smoking while pregnant isn’t that bad, with others maintaining that it could have some serious consequences.

If you didn’t already know, Chrisean Rock and the “Lick Or Sum” rhymer have been quite tight as of late. For example, they spent some time together at a dance studio and Rock seemed to have a great time at Glo’s concert. Furthermore, they continued to talk on the Gram after Chrisean was filmed rolling, and it’s great to see her have more of a support system these days. After all, there’s been a lot of contentious development and antics throughout her pregnancy.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Before: How Has She Changed?

Chrisean Rock & GloRilla’s Incriminatory IG Live

Recently, she spoke on proving that Blueface is the baby’s father and considering a birth at home. “I got the DNA test, it’s his child,” Chrisean Rock stated on Instagram Live. “It’s funny because when we did the lie detector test, he wanted to record s**t so bad,” later commenting on where she wants to welcome the child. “I watched how hospitals do it with babies, and they rough! You not about to f**k up my kid’s neck like that. I saw how they do it at home and it looks very gentle, like more your speed.”

Meanwhile, given that the two went clubbing and performed together recently, maybe her and Blueface aren’t doing so bad right now. Sure, that could change in a matter of hours considering their history, but hope is hope. What fans wish is that her decisions don’t end up risking the health of the child. It’s not even the first time that something like this has happened. For more news and the latest updates on Chrisean Rock, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Net Worth 2023: A Detailed Overview