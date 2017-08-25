rolling
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Caught Rolling A Blunt On Instagram Live With GloRillaGlo tried to get her to move her phone quick, but alas, she kept on prepping.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramOffset Stockpiles Blunts During Coronavirus QuarantineOffset has found himself the perfect quarantine hobby while he and Cardi B avoid the spread of coronavirus: nonstop blunt-rolling.By Lynn S.
- MusicLil Durk Has No Clue How To Roll A Blunt On "How To Roll"Lil Durk shows us how he rolls up prior to "Signed To The Streets."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Gnar Rolls A "Lazy Blunt" On "How To Roll" & Explains His Hatred For WaxLil Gnar is not too picky with his weed, but he won't smoke your wax.By Alex Zidel
- HNHH TVShoreline Mafia Reveal The Craziest Thing They've Ever Smoked Out Of On "How To Roll"Shoreline Mafia comes through for the latest episode of "How To Roll."By Aron A.
- HNHH TVN.O.R.E. Admits His Friends Don't Let Him Roll On "How To Roll"N.O.R.E. speaks on the highest he's ever been and why he doesn't take edibles.By Alex Zidel
- HNHH TVLil Baby Reveals Peewee Longway Put Him On Backwoods In "How To Roll"Lil Baby joins us on the latest episode of "How To Roll."By Aron A.
- HNHH TVYFN Lucci Admits To Smoking Three Zips Per Day On "How To Roll"YFN Lucci reflects on a birthday party for the ages in the new installment of "Rolling A Backwoods."By Mitch Findlay
- HNHH TVBuddy Shows Us How To Roll A Backwood BluntBuddy channels his inner Dean, teaching his class the art of rolling a Backwood.By Mitch Findlay