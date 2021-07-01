Omeretta the Great
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Reacts To Omeretta The Great's "Put It On Da Floor" Remix: "#CloutChasin"Lil Baby and Lil Durk are also mentioned in Omeretta's New Music Friday release.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsOmeretta The Great's "Put It On Da Floor (RettaMix)" Features Bars About Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz, And GunnaWho do you think has the best "Put It On Da Floor" freestyle so far?By Hayley Hynes
- TVOmeretta The Great Net Worth 2023: What Is The "LHHATL" Star Worth?Examine the rise and diversification behind Omeretta The Great's net worth in 2023. Discover her financial success journey.By Jake Skudder
- Original ContentOmerettà The Great Details Desire To Dominate In Fashion & Music In "On The Come Up"The "Sorry Not sorry" hitmaker talks her viral beginnings, plans to take on fashion, and names which legendary rapper is her GOAT.By Erika Marie
- GramOmerettà The Great Is Overworked: "They Think I'm A Money Machine Or A Robot"She's grateful for all of her opportunities, but she has been "physically sick" from stress. "Nobody listening cuz nobody care," she wrote.By Erika Marie
- MusicLudacris Ends All Debates About Atlanta In "Sorry Not Sorry" FreestyleLudacris drops "Sorry Not Sorry" freestyle in reponse to Omeretta The Great's original track.By Vay Laine
- MusicLatto Denies Dissing 21 Savage, Ciara, Migos, & Ludacris On "Sorry Not Sorry (Remix)"The rapper hopped on Omeretta The Great's track that caused controversy over what is, and is not, truly Atlanta.By Erika Marie
- MusicLatto Believes Omeretta The Great "Said The Truth" In The Atlanta DebateOmeretta recently went viral after declaring what is and isn't truly Atlanta, and while T.I. implied she was wrong, Latto has a different take.By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. Drops Off Map Of Atlanta After Omeretta The Great Ignites ControversyOn Omeretta's new track, she defines where the true Atlanta borderlines lay, but T.I. jumped in with a map and a message: "Only fools dispute facts."By Erika Marie
- TV"Love & Hip Hop: ATL" Season 10 Drops 5-Min Trailer With Renni Rucci, Yung Baby Tate, Guapdad 4000Omeretta the Great also adds her name to the list of newcomers while Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels, Lil Scrappy, Bambi, & more return.By Erika Marie