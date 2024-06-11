Artists Pay Tribute To Enchanting Following Her Untimely Death

Enchanting was loved by many.

The death of Enchanting has rocked the music world. The rapper was revealed to be on life support the evening of June 10, and she died the following day. Enchanting was best known for her connections with Gucci Mane and 1017 Records, but she received an outpouring of tributes from other artists when news of her death was made official. Some of the artists were former collaborators, others were merely friends who were shocked to see Enchanting die at such a young age.

Omeretta the Great issued a heartfelt statement on Instagram. The rapper collaborated with Enchanting on the 2023 single "Want No Beef," and included footage of her and Enchanting on the set of the music video in her post. "Chant," she wrote in the caption. "You just hurt my feelings girl you ain't deserve this. So damn talented pretty af literally the prettiest. You wasn't done yet I h8 this." Omeretta then shifted the focus to Enchanting's family. "My heart goes out to all your family and friends," she added. 'You was so loved out here. "Got ur wings early."

Multiple Rappers Shared Their Enchanting Stories

Yella Beezy and Tokyo Vanity were two other artists who posted photos alongside Enchanting. The former told the rapper to "rest easy," while the latter posted a lengthy message that recounted her time with Enchanting. "[We'd] always randomly link up and have the best time," Tokyo Vanity wrote. "Always calling and texting checking on each other laughing and joking... You were always a good time by friend... You will truly be missed my bby." Drebae posted tributes to Enchanting on both X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. The first asserted how much it hurts to see young people pass away. The second looked back on the times he spent with Enchanting. "Wish I could go back in time," he wrote. "Those moments were everything. We love you."