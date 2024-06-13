Enchanting's Family Releases Heartfelt Statement On Her Death

Gucci Mane Hosts Elleven45 Nightclub
ATLANTA,GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Rapper Enchanting and K. Shiday attend a party at Elleven45 Lounge on September 6, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
The rapper's family appreciates the love.

Enchanting's death still has music fans in shock. The rapper was only 26, the the circumstances in which she passed had fans remain unclear. All we know is that she was placed on life support hours before she was pronounced death. Enchanting's sister, who broke the news via social media, posted a tribute to her in the form of an Instagram post. The rest of the rapper's family issued a statement to fans on June 13.

The statement came in the form of a screenshot posted to Enchanting's Instagram. The screenshot was of a text message, and it was signed "the family of Enchanting Larry." The rapper's family made sure to confirm her death and communicate their grief. "On behalf of Channing Nicole Larry aka Enchanting," the statement opened. "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our sweet and beloved daughter. She lived her life with grace and blessed so many with friendship, laughter and love." The family decided to shift the focus, however, to the fans. They thanked Enchanting's supporters for the kind words they've shared in the days since her passing.

Enchanting's Family Don't Yet Know Her Cause Of Death

"We also appreciate everyone's respect of our family's privacy as we continue to navigate through this difficult loss," they added. There's been lots of speculation as to what led to Enchanting's death, but the family were not able to provide any additional information at this time. "The cause of death has not yet been determined," they asserted. "Thanks again." A rep from Enchanting's management team told The Shade Room that the rapper was suffering from withdrawals in the months leading up her to death.

The rep claimed that they tried to help Enchanting stay clean, but it proved to be difficult. "She came to my house the last four days to get clean," they explained. "She tried her best and I did everything I could to help her, she tried." These claims have not been validated by the rapper's family. The rep was not the only person who spoke on Enchanting's behalf following her death, however. Gucci Mane, the artist who signed Enchanting to a record deal, also praised her on Instagram. "So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady," he wrote. "A true star we gone all miss you Chant."

