RIP Enchanting: How The 1017 Artist Was Carving Her Own Lane

The talented rapper and singer passed away at 26.

When Gucci Mane launched the latest iteration of the 1017 imprint, one of the standout artists in the line-up was Enchanting. The multi-talented singer and rapper immediately caught attention, not only because she was the only woman in the group, but also for her unique vocals. Sadly, news about Enchanting’s hospitalization started circling on June 10, 2024. Fans tried to stay optimistic about her progress as she was put on life support, but the 26-year-old artist was announced dead the next day. Despite the brevity of her career, Enchanting was already making a name for herself and had amassed a dedicated fanbase. Undoubtedly, her bright light dimmed out way too soon.

Enchanting’s Life Before Music

Channing Nicole Larry was a singer and rapper based in Texas. She started singing at a young age in her church choir and honed her vocal talents. She also used to make covers of songs she liked, primarily in the R&B genre, and share them on Soundcloud. While in high school, Enchanting was a cheerleader and played some other sports. She also had some side hustles like doing hair and nails, but hadn’t yet considered going into music full time. Her first mixtape, Love & Drugs, did well on Soundcloud, earning 100k plays, despite her not doing any promotion. That was when she realized that she could pursue music full-time and started to dedicate herself to her craft.

Breakout And Career

After high school, she started recording and releasing her own music. In an interview with Dallas Observer, she shared that music has always come naturally to her. However, it wasn’t something she had considered pursuing seriously until after school. Her first foray into music was through a friend who had a studio. He encouraged her to post covers online, despite her shy nature.

She went from posting covers to recording original music and released her first mixtape on Soundcloud. The success of her first mixtape spurred her on in her career which eventually caught the attention of Jay White. The producer, known for working with many talented rappers such as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, told Enchanting that he believed he could get her signed. White showed her music to Gucci Mane who reached out to Enchanting personally and asked her to join 1017.

Enchanting shared that she had initially planned on focusing on R&B, but discovered she was a talented rapper while working with Gucci Mane and the other members of 1017. She featured on a few songs with Gucci Mane, and her softly delivered bars made her verses memorable. In 2022, she released her debut album, No Luv. The predominantly rap album included many features from artists such as Gucci Mane, the late Big Scarr, Kaliii, Coi Leray, and more. She followed up No Luv with Luv Scarred, an R&B-focused album that brought her lyricism and vocals to the forefront while showcasing her softer side. Alongside her music career, Enchanting also ran a successful OnlyFans page.

Enchanting’s Personal Life

Enchanting was in a long-term relationship with rapper MotionGod Bandman. The two met in 2022 and started dating that same year. The two didn’t work together too often, but she collaborated on his song “Trap Don’t Stop” in 2022. When Enchanting was hospitalized, Bandman shared some Facebook posts about her health. Since her death, he has shared some more posts mourning her.

Enchanting’s sister Kayy Jayy also shared some posts, first updating the public on her sister’s health status and mourning her when her death was confirmed. Kayy Jayy, or Kashunte Johnson, isn't a rapper like her sister. She is a devoted mother to two children, a daughter, and a son, and resides in Houston, Texas.