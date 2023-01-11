It’s only been a few weeks since Big Scarr tragically passed away at just 22 years old. According to reports from his family, the 1017 rapper died from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.

Unfortunately, the weeks following his death have been messy. It all began when the late artist’s siblings publicly called out his label boss, Gucci Mane, for ghosting the family. This is allegedly after he offered to cover the costs of the funeral soon after his passing.

Rapper Big Scarr performs onstage during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane & The New 1017 at Gateway Center Arena on October 17, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Now, the late rapper’s girlfriend is joining in to call out his family for their mishandling of his passing. Additionally, she goes on to accuse them of shooting a music video at the funeral service.

Big Scarr’s little brother shot a music video at his funeral pic.twitter.com/AxFljl6czO — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 10, 2023

“Y’all really FAILED Alex as family & friends. Y’all aired ALL his personal business out, from the preparation to the funeral till afterwards. Wtf happened to privacy?? Flexing in his jewelry like it’s yours. PUT HIS SH*T UP! He not here to put it on you so don’t wear that sh*t. EMBARRASSING as hell,” she writes in the lengthy Instagram post on Monday (January 9).

“It’s only one BIG SCARR he can never be duplicated! Can’t even grieve in peace! Too much clout chasing going on! Sh*t disgusting!” she continues afterwards.

Furthermore, the family also accuses the “Wake Up in the Sky” rapper of asking for Scarr’s 1017 chains back.

However, Gucci’s wife, Keysha Ka’oir took to her Instagram account to defend her and her man. In the post, she subsequently shares a photo of a receipt from a funeral home for $10,000. “PAYMENT DIRECTLY TO FUNERAL HOME! Leave my husband alone!” she writes. “We also sent FLOWERS & not even a THANK U,” she says in a separate post to her Instagram Story.

Scarr’s sister, Alexandra Woods, says that they did receive the $10,000 payment. However, she says it’s not enough. “That’s why we said he didn’t help.. That wasn’t enough. My brother funeral was 60K in all,” she allegedly says in an Instagram Live.

The “Havin Fun” rapper’s father has since spoken out, defending Gucci Mane amid all of the drama. “Certain things were said that shouldn’t have been said. It was wrong. Man-to-man, I wish someone would’ve just dialed my number and talked to your guy, 100. All this out of control. Gucci and them the best thing to ever happen to my son,” he says explicitly in an Instagram post.

Scarr dropped his debut album, Big Grim Reaper, in April of 2021 and was a prominent member of Gucci’s label, 1017 Records. Rest in peace Big Scarr.

