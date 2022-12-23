Rising rapper Big Scarr has reportedly died at 22 years old. Known for his hit 2021 project Big Grim Reaper, he was signed to Gucci Mane’s new 1017 lineup and also collaborated with label mates Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano on several tracks.

Born Alexander Woods, he was formerly set to accompany fellow Memphis native Key Glock on his upcoming “Glockoma” tour. Seemingly referencing the sad news of his passing, the “Russian Cream” rapper penned on Instagram Friday night following the news, “This s**t wicked wtf bruh!!!”

this shit wicked wtf bruh!!! 💔 — GLIZOCK🌹 (@KeyGLOCK) December 23, 2022

Also appearing to mourn Big Scarr’s loss, his label mate Enchanting took to her Twitter, writing, “Y’all don’t understand how much I love this boy why would he leave me like this.”

Y’all don’t understand how much I love this boy why would he leave me like this 💔💔💔💔 — Enchanting (@luv_enchanting) December 23, 2022

An official cause of death has not yet been revealed. However, Gossip of the City reported that the “Frozone” rapper “overdosed on percs in front of his girlfriend.”

Big Scarr overdosed on percs in front of his girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/uyIqoheaTj — INSTA: @gossipofthecitytea (@GOTCITYTEA) December 23, 2022

Known for his clever lyricism and trademark deep voice, Big Scarr had been growing his fanbase over the past couple of years while also pulling in millions of views on YouTube. Earlier this year, the “SolcyBoyz” star secured a spot on the 2022 XXL Freshman list.

Speaking on his South Memphis roots, he told audiomack last year, “Where I’m from, motherf**kers don’t make it to see 18.”

“You know how they say if you make it to 25 you an OG? I feel like if you make it to see 18 in Memphis you’re an OG,” he also shared. “And it’s most definitely changed: motherf**kers dying, motherf**kers going to jail. A lot of s**t changed.”

R.I.P. Big Scarr. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

[Via]