The death of Takeoff spurred numerous reactions from the hip-hop community. Many mourned while others looked at it as a cautionary sign surrounding the safety of rappers.

Up-and-coming rapper Baby Racks saw Takeoff’s death as a sign to avoid the city of Houston. The artist, who recently inked a deal with Gucci Mane’s 1017 imprint, cautioned promoters in Houston to not book him.

“I’m definitely not fw houston after that,” he wrote. “DONT BOOK ME CAUSE BABY RACKS AINT COMING.”

I’m definitely not fw houston after that DONT BOOK ME CAUSE BABY RACKS AINT COMING — Baby Racks (@Babyracks1017) November 1, 2022

The tweet garnered a significant amount of attention with many criticizing Racks for his statement. The backlash was enough for Gucci Mane to take action and release Racks from his record deal, a day after inking the contract.

“Congratulations to @BabyRacks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day,” he wrote. “That dude is not signed to 1017.”

Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day 🤦🏿‍♂️ that dude is not signed to 1017. — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 2, 2022

It looks like Baby Racks is only looking at Gucci’s tweet as an opportunity to join another label. With the newfound attention, he attempted to reach out to Yo Gotti, Rick Ross, Jeezy, and Quality Control for a shot to launch his career.

“Congratulations to babyracks appreciate the video appreciate flying me and my team out I appreciate that check Atlantic records sent thank you Gucc. ima free agent now youngboy get at me @YoGotti wassup @Jeezy holla at me @qcm_p wassup wit it @RickRoss wassup @gucci1017,” he wrote in response to Gucci’s tweet.

Congratulations to babyracks 🥳appreciate the video appreciate flying me and my team out I appreciate that check Atlantic records sent thank you Gucci💯✌🏾ima free agent now youngboy get at me @YoGotti wassup @Jeezy holla at me @qcm_p wassup wit it @RickRoss wassup @gucci1017 💯 https://t.co/THFmVkqQdF — Baby Racks (@Babyracks1017) November 2, 2022

Hopefully, one of the labels he called out on Twitter will sign him. According to TMZ, Atlantic Records confirmed that Baby Racks isn’t signed to their label, either.

Prior to inking the deal, Gucci Mane joined Baby Racks on the single, “Look Ma I Did It.” By then, Baby Racks became promoting the 1017 brand across his social media pages, even changing his handles to include the name of Gucci Mane’s label. Chances are, he’ll be changing those soon enough.

