Baby Racks is speaking out once again after being signed and dropped from Gucci Mane’s 1017 Record Label in the same day. Last week, the “Icy” star took to Twitter to announce the signing and subsequently releasing of the “Look Ma I Did It” rapper from his label, tweeting, “Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day. That dude is not signed to 1017.”

Racks release from 1017 reportedly stems from a series of comments that Baby Racks made regarding the role that the city of Houston played in Takeoff’s death. “I’m definitely not fw houston after that DONT BOOK ME CAUE BABY RACKS AT COMING,” Baby Racks wrote. “Y’all mad cause I said I ain’t coming to Houston lmao f*ck Houston.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

After Gucci’s termination tweet, Racks took to social media to search for other potential deals from labels like Quality Control and MMG. “Thank you, Gucci. I’ma free agent now. YoungBoy, get at me. Yo Gotti, wassup. Jeezy, wassup. Holla at me. Qcm_p, wassup wit’ it. Rick Ross, wassup.” But his response to firing didn’t end there.

In a recent sit down interview with Say Cheese, he spoke about his response to Gucci, sharing, “I just fought fire with fire. That’s all that was. At the end of the day, me and Gucci know what we got going on.” He also claims that his comments following Takeoff’s death had nothing to do with Gucci Mane firing him. “Me and Gucci had dealings. That’s why he clarified that Baby Racks wasn’t 1017. It wasn’t about Takeoff. That wasn’t near the case.”

Ultimately, Baby Racks says he’s loyal to 1017, with or without a record deal. “I had talk with Wop. Everything good. I ain’t got no problem with Gucci Mane. That man put me in front millions of people.” See what else Baby Racks had to say in the full interview below.