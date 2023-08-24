Gucci Mane’s New 1017 Signee Draws Amused Reactions From Fans

Tennessee rapper Brezden was jokingly referred to as “Kodak White.”

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Gucci Mane is quite the visionary, not just in a musical sense, but as a label manager and talent-seeker in his own right. However, not all of his ideas and scouting gets excited reactions on social media; sometimes, people laugh at him seemingly missing the mark. Still, you never know the weight that an artist holds, so perhaps it’s too early to tell if his latest 1017 Records signee will break through. Moreover, Tennessee rapper Brezden is Guwop’s latest protégé, as the legendary trap MC announced on Tuesday (August 22). In a clip, he christens the up-and-comer with a 1017 chain.

“Y’all welcome my new artist @brezdn to #TheNew1017 this MF so hard !!!!!!!” Gucci Mane wrote in his caption. “Y’all go follow him!! Click link in bio to hear his new song WHITE FERRARI.” “Shoutout to @laflare1017 for this life changing opportunity,” Brezden added in his repost of the video on social media. “It’s time to take over.” Given the type of music he makes and, frankly, his looks, the new artist got a lot of comparisons to Jack Harlow and was nicknamed “Kodak White” on social media.

Gucci Mane Welcomes Tennessee Rapper To 1017

“Stole this man swag,” one user wrote with a GIF of Napoleon Dynamite. “Why do white rappers these days sound like they wanna be black? Its false but I guess Gucci Mane is cool with that,” another wrote more seriously. Still, for as many jokes as people made about him, there were plenty of supporters looking forward to more from Brezden. “Idk he kinda slid on this one,” one user commented on Twitter, with another adding “Ngl I thought he was wack until I heard that You are an L like a website(URL) that was a [fire] bar.” Check out more reactions under the music video link below.

Brezden’s “White Ferrari”

Meanwhile, the Alabama-born label boss isn’t putting all his eggs in the Brezden basket this week. On Friday (August 25), he and J. Cole are teaming up with Mike WiLL Made-It for the single “There I Go,” which has a lot of hype behind it for its star power. In any case, we look forward to seeing what Brezden can do on a song with Guwop, and for him to carve out his own lane. For more news and the latest updates on Gucci Mane, check back in with HNHH.

[via]

