Gucci Mane Asks For Help From Fans With Cover Art For Upcoming “Brrrbie” Release

Gucci Mane recently blew fans’ minds when they realized that, if they try hard enough, they can get something big to happen. Moreover, the trap star recently released his latest single “Woppenheimer” to much acclaim, whether for the song or its story. Turns out that a fan’s tweet parodying the film Oppenheimer‘s release with a mock-up of a classic Gucci mixtape cover emulating it went a long way. With fan art and all, the Atlanta rap icon dropped the track and showed that you can’t count him out of great fan interactions and comical covers. What’s more is that he’s probably going to do so again, this time for Oppenheimer‘s box office counterpart, Barbie.

Of course, you already know of the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon of watching two huge films that released together on the same day. Furthermore, it looks like Gucci Mane is bringing fans another single to capitalize on this hype with the forthcoming “Brrrbie.” Not only that, but he also asked fans via Twitter to give him some ideas or examples of cover art he could use for it. “Let’s keep it going #Brrrbie next I need my fans to help me with cover art y’all tag me so I can use best cover,” Guwop tweeted.

Gucci Mane Calls Fans To Action

Let’s keep it going #Brrrbie next I need my fans to help me with cover art y’all tag me so I can use best cover 🥶🥶 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) July 28, 2023

Furthermore, fans flooded his replies and feed with a lot of creative, genuinely impressive, and always funny cover art ideas. We’ll include some of the best ones down below for you to check out so you can see the creativity for yourself. Regardless, Gucci Mane is continuing his prolific career with much of the same insight and ingenuity that he burst onto the scene with. Recently, for a New York Times piece on hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, the 43-year-old shared a story on how other artists like Birdman inspired him to pick up the mic, albeit in an odd way.

Amazing “Brrrbie” Fan Art

“By the time I started trying to finance my own first tape, maybe ’99 or 2000, those were the key people I could relate to,” he expressed. “Like, ‘OK, this dude just got out of jail, and everybody in the hood listens to that.’ I’m going through the same things at the same time. I didn’t feel like Project Pat was the best rapper, but he made me feel him. I’m like, can’t be Fabolous or Lil Wayne, but I can do this. I was late in the game. But I didn’t have to be scared to try. I was going to spring break in Daytona, and it was the whole summer of Project Pat and Big Tymers. I started doing the stuff they were rapping about.” For more news and the latest updates on Gucci Mane, stay posted on HNHH.

