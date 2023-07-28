Gucci Mane Turns A Fans Viral Tweet Into New Single “Woppenheimer”

After a viral tweet from a fan Gucci Mane made this new single actually happen.

BYLavender Alexandria
Gucci Mane Turns A Fans Viral Tweet Into New Single “Woppenheimer”blur mask

Yesterday, Gucci Mane treated fans to a complete throwback in the form of a new single. The track is called “Woppenheimer” but despite the funny name, it has a pretty serious demeanor. But as many fans are talking about the song itself, even more, are discussing the great story that spawned it. Last week on the day that Christopher Nolan’s new “Oppenheimer” film was released a fan tagged Gucci in a viral tweet. “If it was ‘09, I know @gucci1017 would’ve dropped the tape today. #Oppenheimer,” the tweet read. Attached to it was an edit meant to look like many of the parody mixtape covers Gucci would use in the 2000s. Clearly, he was impressed.

Gucci Mane quote tweeted the post himself signifying to fans that they should keep an eye out for new material. Subsequently, the new single is out and sure it, enough the cover is that exact image that a fan tweeted. The hard-hitting track also got a full music video released which has garnered over 100k views in less than 12 hours. It’s a great story that reminded fans of other surprise interactions between rappers and their fans. The most notable comparison was J. Cole dropping a song with a fan’s instrumental he found by searching “J. Cole Type Beat.”

Gucci Mane Delivers On “Woppenheimer”

Gucci Mane has shared a number of new singles this year in the lead-up to his new album. That album is called Breath Of Fresh Air and is expected to drop later this year in October. It should be a feature-stacked affair if the singles released are any indicator. Lil Baby, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Nardo Wick, and Roddy Rich have already appeared on songs from the project.

What do you think of Gucci Mane’s new song “Woppenheimer” and the story behind its creation? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Gucci Mane Shares Unique Way That Birdman Inspired Him

Quotable Lyrics:
Pull up, haters mumblin’, they had a bag and fumbled it
I ran my money up, then put it up and kept on runnin’ it
Last of a dyin’ breed, it ain’t no “I” in “Team”
But it is an “I” in “Win,” so pass the ball to me

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.