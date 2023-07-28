Gucci Mane Turns A Fans Viral Tweet Into New Single “Woppenheimer”

Yesterday, Gucci Mane treated fans to a complete throwback in the form of a new single. The track is called “Woppenheimer” but despite the funny name, it has a pretty serious demeanor. But as many fans are talking about the song itself, even more, are discussing the great story that spawned it. Last week on the day that Christopher Nolan’s new “Oppenheimer” film was released a fan tagged Gucci in a viral tweet. “If it was ‘09, I know @gucci1017 would’ve dropped the tape today. #Oppenheimer,” the tweet read. Attached to it was an edit meant to look like many of the parody mixtape covers Gucci would use in the 2000s. Clearly, he was impressed.

Gucci Mane quote tweeted the post himself signifying to fans that they should keep an eye out for new material. Subsequently, the new single is out and sure it, enough the cover is that exact image that a fan tweeted. The hard-hitting track also got a full music video released which has garnered over 100k views in less than 12 hours. It’s a great story that reminded fans of other surprise interactions between rappers and their fans. The most notable comparison was J. Cole dropping a song with a fan’s instrumental he found by searching “J. Cole Type Beat.”

Gucci Mane Delivers On “Woppenheimer”

Gucci Mane has shared a number of new singles this year in the lead-up to his new album. That album is called Breath Of Fresh Air and is expected to drop later this year in October. It should be a feature-stacked affair if the singles released are any indicator. Lil Baby, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Nardo Wick, and Roddy Rich have already appeared on songs from the project.

What do you think of Gucci Mane’s new song “Woppenheimer” and the story behind its creation? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Gucci Mane Shares Unique Way That Birdman Inspired Him

Quotable Lyrics:

Pull up, haters mumblin’, they had a bag and fumbled it

I ran my money up, then put it up and kept on runnin’ it

Last of a dyin’ breed, it ain’t no “I” in “Team”

But it is an “I” in “Win,” so pass the ball to me