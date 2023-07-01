Gucci Mane Is A Family Man On “Married With Millions”

Gucci Mane has had a huge rebrand over the last decade or so. Although some people were quick to call him a clone, it is important to recognize that anyone can change their ways. Overall, he is still regarded as a pioneer in hip-hop. Moreover, he continues to drop new songs and projects that always seem to impress. In fact, he is gearing up to release Breath Of Fresh Air this Fall, which will be the latest entry into his legendary discography.

As you can probably imagine, fans are very excited about this new project. It is the first time in a while that he is really going with a thorough rolling out. Consequently, there have been some singles released for this new project. In fact, today, he seemingly released yet another song prior to the album’s release. Below, you can find the music video for “Married With Millions” which is nice ode to his married life with Keysia Ka’oir.

Gucci Mane Delivers A Track

Firstly, this song features some exciting and brooding dark production in which we get heavy 808s, some nice synths, and piano keys that will stick in your mind. Furthermore, Gucci Mane sounds as focused as ever on the track thanks to a steady flow and a catchy hook. Once again, Gucci shows us that he is not going away, ever.

Let us know your thoughts on this new Gucci Mane song, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists. That is especially true now that we are in the summer, when every artist tries to release a new project.

Quotable Lyrics:

Champagne bottle ‘cross the head and they blamin’ the convict

Why they always bring my name up whenever it’s conflict? (Wop)

Say I threw her out the what? Them people was lyin’

When the judge gon’ believe me? When pistol flyin’?

