Wack 100 has responded to Gucci Mane’s recent diss with an Instagram post, teasing the release of his own diss track. Gucci had joked about Wack 100’s proclivity towards arguing on the internet in the recent song, “Bluffin,” featuring Lil Baby. Gucci dropped the track, earlier this week.

“You dissed me huh,” Wack wrote on Instagram. “I heard dat shit .. Wack100 Diss track response coming in 2 days ‘KNOCK OFF GUCCI’ IM REALY THE MANE! Sit down nay sayers we’re family Go stream dat shit NOW.” Fans had mixed responses in the comments section. One brought up Gucci’s past: “Gucci need to chill he told on Jeezy back in the day.” Another commented: “I figured it’s all love cause you woulda been on somebody top immediately.”

Gucci Mane In Concert

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 22: Gucci Mane performs on stage at Gucci and Friends Homecoming Concert at Fox Theatre on July 22, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)

As for what Gucci Mane initially said, he rapped: “I want my M’s up to one, two, three, four, five one-hundred / I ain’t arguin’ on the internet, I’m not Wack 100.” “Bluffin” arrives ahead of Gucci Mane’s highly-anticipated 15th studio album, Breath of Fresh Air. The Atlanta rapper has said that he expects to drop the project in the fall.

He recently spoke about what fans will be in store for during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1. “Ever since, I guess November of when Dolph passed away and my artist Scarr passing away and TakeOff passing away and Pooh locked up and Foo locked up, that’s why I kind of named my album A Breath of Fresh Air,” Gucci Mane said.

Wack 100 Responds To Gucci Mane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinero Jones (@wack100)

He added: “I just, like I said, let me just try to be the person … I’m just not in the mood to hear a whole bunch of drilling and killing and this and that and not saying that I haven’t did that before, but just right now, just let me just kind of lead by example and show people that it is more to rap about than my opps and all that.” Be on the lookout for Breath of Fresh Air, later this year.

