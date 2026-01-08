Air Jordan 12 "Bucks" Release Date Confirmed

The Air Jordan 12 "Bucks" finally has an official release date set. This represents one of the biggest Air Jordan 12 drops of the year. The "Bucks" colorway pays tribute to the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team perfectly.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” will be released on September 19th 2026.

Green and white create the classic Milwaukee color scheme throughout the entire shoe. The Air Jordan 12 remains one of Tinker Hatfield's most elegant designs ever. Its luxury-inspired aesthetic still looks incredible over 25 years after the original debut.

The leather upper and sleek lines define the premium Jordan 12 look. This "Bucks" colorway brings fresh energy to the timeless silhouette beautifully. Team-inspired Air Jordans always generate strong interest from collectors and fans alike.

The "Bucks" join other classic team colorways in the Jordan 12 lineup. Green leather dominates the lower portion creating immediate visual impact on feet. White tumbled leather covers the upper for clean contrast against the green base.

Milwaukee's recent championship run has made Bucks colorways more popular than ever. Giannis Antetokounmpo brought the city its first title in decades recently. This "Bucks" Jordan 12 celebrates that success and the team's rich history.

Fans in Milwaukee will definitely chase these hard when they drop soon. Expect massive demand when these hit SNKRS and Jordan Brand retailers nationwide. The Air Jordan 12 silhouette consistently sells well regardless of the colorway.

Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” Retail Price

The Air Jordan 12 "Bucks" rocks a white tumbled leather upper that looks super clean. Vibrant green hits the entire lower portion including the mudguard and toe cap area.

The green leather wraps around creating that classic Bucks color scheme everyone recognizes instantly. White laces thread through matching the upper perfectly for a coordinated look throughout.

Black accents come through on the collar and tongue keeping things from being too bright. The green midsole continues the team theme all the way around the bottom nicely. Green rubber outsole finishes everything off with the classic Jordan 12 tread pattern underneath.