Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” Channels Milwaukee Energy

BY Ben Atkinson 33 Views
air-jordan-12-bucks-white-green-2026-ct8013-103-1
Image via zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” combines white and green with classic Jordan heritage, dropping next fall in a clean new look.

The Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” is making its return in a crisp white and green colorway next fall. This upcoming pair adds another chapter to the long-running legacy of the Air Jordan 12, one of the most durable and distinct silhouettes in Jordan’s lineup.

Known for its quilted leather upper and rising “sunburst” stitching, the model originally debuted in 1996 during Michael Jordan’s fifth championship run. Its design pulled inspiration from Japan’s Rising Sun flag and the silhouette of a women’s high heel, symbolizing power and elegance in equal measure.

Jordan Brand continues to experiment with new color stories while staying true to the DNA that made the AJ12 iconic. The “Bucks” edition taps into Milwaukee’s team colors, blending heritage and modern energy.

This release follows a strong lineup of recent Jordan 12 colorways that celebrate both nostalgia and team-inspired palettes. The newly surfaced photos show a clean mix of white tumbled leather with a textured green mudguard and midsole.

Silver eyelets and subtle branding details complete the refined design, giving the sneaker a classic yet fresh feel. With its timeless look and ties to both basketball history and team spirit, this upcoming pair is sure to draw attention when it drops next fall.

Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” Release Date
air-jordan-12-bucks-sneaker-news
Image via zsneakerheadz

The Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” features a white tumbled leather upper contrasted by a green reptile-textured mudguard. The midsole, outsole, and Jumpman details continue the green theme, while metallic silver lace eyelets add polish.

The shoe’s black inner lining gives a touch of balance against the bright exterior. Traditional “TWO3” embroidery runs down the tongue alongside green Jumpman logos.

The design sits atop the AJ12’s signature herringbone traction outsole, providing a mix of style and performance. It’s a clean, team-inspired colorway that channels Milwaukee’s spirit and the original DNA of the Air Jordan 12.

