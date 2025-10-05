The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Navy Yellow” Sample gives fans another look at the rapper’s growing sneaker legacy. Since his first Jordan collaborations, Travis has helped shape modern sneaker culture with his signature mix of nostalgia and originality.

Each release carries a sense of story, built from his Houston roots and rebellious aesthetic. The Jumpman Jack marks a major shift for Travis.

Unlike his earlier projects that reimagined existing silhouettes, this is his first original Jordan model. The sneaker blends elements of performance and lifestyle, echoing the design philosophy of classic Jordan trainers from the ‘90s.

Its strap closure, chunky sole, and textured overlays all nod to vintage basketball styles while keeping a modern edge. This new “Navy Yellow” sample adds a fresh twist to the lineup. The pairing of rich blue suede with mustard leather panels feels bold yet refined.

It’s the kind of contrast that defines Travis’s visual style, unexpected but balanced. The photos show off fine detailing, from the embroidered logos to the rugged outsole marked with his signature branding.

Every close-up reinforces how much craftsmanship and character go into this collaboration. If anything, this sample proves the Jumpman Jack is more than just another collab, it’s a statement.

Travis Scott Jordan Jumpman Jack “Navy/Yellow” Sample

The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Navy Yellow” Sample features a premium mix of navy suede and perforated yellow leather. A thick midfoot strap showcases Travis’s “X” logo embroidery, while the reverse Swoosh adds his signature touch.

The outsole stands out with red branding details beneath a textured black rubber base. Red Cactus Jack logos appear on the heel, completing the look.