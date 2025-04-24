Travis Scott’s Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus” Lights Up In Official Photos

The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus” has officially surfaced in full detail. With bold tones and distinct materials, the latest Jumpman Jack colorway continues to push the identity of Travis Scott’s first signature silhouette.

It's his most hands-on project with Jordan Brand yet, and each release is being treated like a major event. The “Bright Cactus” is a follow-up to the earlier “Sail” and “University Red” pairs and carries that same hybrid performance-lifestyle design language.

This sneaker doesn't just rep Cactus Jack visually, it also leans heavily into Scott’s disruptive design style. The colorway pops but stays grounded in neutral overlays, giving it versatility and attitude. Official images give us our clearest look yet, showing off signature Cactus Jack branding, earthy tones, and exaggerated paneling.

Further, the photos above highlight the textured canvas, stitched detailing, and that now-iconic stitched face logo on the heels. Overall, with the release date confirmed just yet, the hype continues to build.

Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus”

The “Bright Cactus” Jumpman Jack features a vivid neon canvas base contrasted by tumbled muslin leather overlays. Also, a black suede Swoosh cuts across the midfoot, matching the tongue and interior lining. The forefoot strap, adorned with Cactus Jack branding, adds function and flair.

Further, a pre-yellowed rubber sole houses exaggerated geometric tooling for a throwback-meets-modern aesthetic. On the heel, Travis’s stitched smiley face logo adds a final nod to the artist’s rebellious identity. Tonal laces and black midsole detailing round out the rugged, basketball-inspired silhouette.

Sneaker News reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus” will be released on April 30th, 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they are released.

This official reveal pushes the Travis Scott x Jordan narrative forward, blending streetwear energy with basketball heritage. Finally, the “Bright Cactus” proves the Jumpman Jack isn’t just a debut, it’s a statement.

