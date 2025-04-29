SNKRS Set To Drop Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack "Bright Cactus"

The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack "Bright Cactus" is set to release via Nike SNKRS in just two days. Travis Scott continues his powerful run in the sneaker world, this time expanding his signature line with Jordan Brand.

Known for pushing creative boundaries, Scott’s designs often blend nostalgia with a rebellious twist. The Jumpman Jack is a new silhouette, making every release a significant moment. As Travis cements his legacy in both music and sneakers, collaborations like these only boost his cultural footprint.

The Jordan Jumpman Jack first debuted earlier this year, with early colorways selling out fast. Each pair has captured Scott’s distinct aesthetic, and "Bright Cactus" is no different. With a canvas and leather build, this sneaker highlights Travis's love for utility and bold styling.

This latest drop adds a fresh pop of energy to an already growing catalog of collaborations. Fans can expect pairs to move quickly once they hit SNKRS. In the images provided, the "Bright Cactus" color jumps off the screen.

Creamy off-white leather overlays, striking volt mesh, and signature reversed Swooshes create a unique look. Overall, the photos show a clean, versatile sneaker that maintains the rugged charm Travis is known for.

Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus”

Image via Nike

The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack "Bright Cactus" features a volt green canvas base with cream leather overlays. Also, a black suede Swoosh runs backward along the sides, sticking to Travis Scott's signature design style.

The midfoot strap showcases a debossed Cactus Jack logo. Black accents hit the collar, strap, and sole, adding strong contrast. Further, a cream rubber outsole wraps the design together. Exposed foam tongues and extra stitching details complete the rugged yet clean look. Perfect for summer, this sneaker captures both energy and laid-back style.