Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus” On-Foot Photos

This pair is coming this holiday season.

House of Heat reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus” will be released this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers sport a sleek sail rubber sole with a clean sail and black midsole. The uppers are made from vibrant green mesh, complemented by sail leather overlays. A reversed black Swoosh, a signature Travis Scott touch, adds to their unique look. Jordan and Travis Scott branding on the tongue and heel, along with a strap around the base of the laces, complete the design.

The sail overlays subtly contrast the green mesh, while black details add depth to the design. Travis Scott's influence shines through in the thoughtful color choices and unique style. The Jordan Jumpman Jack "Bright Cactus" is set to be a hit with both sneaker collectors and casual wearers. This release continues the successful collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand , known for its innovative designs and high-quality materials. Keep an eye out for the "Bright Cactus" colorway—it's sure to be a popular addition to any sneaker collection.

