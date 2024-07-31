Air Jordan 4 “Fear” Receives New Photos

Anticipation is really starting to build.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Fear" will be released on November 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 ($160 for GS) when they drop.

The sneakers come with a crisp white rubber sole and a midsole that mixes light grey and black, highlighted by a red Air bubble. Also, the uppers are made from premium black and grey suede, featuring a cool gradient pattern from light to dark. Further, light-toned accents like the lace locks and sock liner add some extra flair. Finally, the tongue rocks a sleek black Jumpman logo.

With its classic design and premium craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 4 is a standout. The "Fear" version blends style and performance, winning over sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. As the holiday season nears, the buzz around this release is only getting louder, promising an unforgettable drop for Air Jordan fans.

