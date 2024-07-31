Air Jordan 4 “Fear” Receives New Photos

The Air Jordan 4 is bringing back some serious nostalgia with the return of its iconic "Fear" colorway this holiday season. Part of the 2013 "Fear Pack," this release is highly anticipated. Sporting a mix of black, white, and cool grey, it oozes sophistication and edge. Also, the dark tones give it a sleek, stylish look that sneakerheads have always loved. Further, fans are pumped to add the "Fear" colorway to their collections.
With its classic design and premium craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 4 is a standout. The "Fear" version blends style and performance, winning over sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. As the holiday season nears, the buzz around this release is only getting louder, promising an unforgettable drop for Air Jordan fans. Keep an eye out for updates on the release date and availability of the Air Jordan 4 "Fear." This pair will be a massive hit. These photos are not official photos from Nike or Jordan Brand but stay tuned as those should be arriving very shortly.
"Fear" Air Jordan 4
The sneakers come with a crisp white rubber sole and a midsole that mixes light grey and black, highlighted by a red Air bubble. Also, the uppers are made from premium black and grey suede, featuring a cool gradient pattern from light to dark. Further, light-toned accents like the lace locks and sock liner add some extra flair. Finally, the tongue rocks a sleek black Jumpman logo.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Fear” will be released on November 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 ($160 for GS) when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
