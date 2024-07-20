Air Jordan 4 “Fear” Receives GS Retailer Photos

Image via JD Sports UK
The best look yet at this release.

The Air Jordan 4 is sparking serious excitement with the return of its iconic "Fear" colorway this holiday season. Originally part of the 2013 "Fear Pack," this highly anticipated release is a must-have. Featuring a bold mix of black, white, and cool grey, it exudes both sophistication and edge. The dark tones create a sleek, stylish look that sneakerheads have loved since day one. Fans are eager to snag the "Fear" colorway for their collections.

With its timeless design and premium craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 4 stands out in the lineup. The "Fear" version perfectly blends style and performance, capturing the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. As the holiday season approaches, the buzz around this coveted release grows, promising an unforgettable drop for Air Jordan fans. Stay tuned for updates on the release date and availability of the Air Jordan 4 "Fear." Overall, this pair is going to be a massive hit when they drop. These photos are of the GS pair, but stay alert to the official photos of regular sizes.

"Fear" Air Jordan 4

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature a crisp white rubber sole, with a midsole blending light grey and black, highlighted by a red Air bubble. Crafted from premium black and grey suede, the uppers showcase a gradient pattern from light to dark. Light-toned accents, including lace locks and the sock liner, add to the visual appeal. The tongue sports a sleek black Jumpman logo. Finally, note that these are photos of the grade school pair.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Fear” will be released on November 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 ($160 for GS) when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK
Image via JD Sports UK

