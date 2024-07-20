Air Jordan 4 “Fear” Receives GS Retailer Photos

The best look yet at this release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Fear” will be released on November 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 ($160 for GS) when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a crisp white rubber sole, with a midsole blending light grey and black, highlighted by a red Air bubble. Crafted from premium black and grey suede, the uppers showcase a gradient pattern from light to dark. Light-toned accents, including lace locks and the sock liner, add to the visual appeal. The tongue sports a sleek black Jumpman logo. Finally, note that these are photos of the grade school pair.

The Air Jordan 4 is sparking serious excitement with the return of its iconic "Fear" colorway this holiday season . Originally part of the 2013 "Fear Pack," this highly anticipated release is a must-have. Featuring a bold mix of black, white, and cool grey, it exudes both sophistication and edge. The dark tones create a sleek, stylish look that sneakerheads have loved since day one. Fans are eager to snag the "Fear" colorway for their collections.

